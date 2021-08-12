Moderate prosperity ushers in new era for human rights protection in China: white paper

A white paper released on Thursday said the realization of all-round moderate prosperity in China has ushered in a new era for the protection of human rights in all respects.

Titled "Moderate Prosperity in All Respects: Another Milestone Achieved in China's Human Rights," the white paper was released by the State Council Information Office.

The white paper said building a moderately prosperous society has been a grand strategy since the 1980s. China was declared realizing the goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects on July 1, 2021.

The route to all-round moderate prosperity coincided with comprehensive progress in human rights in China, which involved all the steps necessary to liberate, protect and develop the individual, the white paper said.

It highlighted some key features of the human rights progress during this process: prioritizing the right to subsistence, realizing the coordinated development of all human rights, and advancing the rights of all people.

The route to moderate prosperity has reinforced the groundwork for human rights, the white paper said.

It went on to elaborate that moderate prosperity has provided solid material, political and democratic foundation for protecting and developing human rights, strengthened legal protection for human rights, and fostered a culture to respect and protect human rights throughout the society.