LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Bangladesh approves purchase of a batch of COVID-19 vaccines from China

1
2021-08-12 09:45:31Xinhua Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

A batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrives at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Aug 10, 2021. [Photo/Xinhua]

The Bangladeshi government has approved the purchase of a batch of COVID-19 vaccines from China.

Bangladesh's Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) Affairs at a meeting approved the purchase on Wednesday.

Shamsul Arefin, a senior Cabinet Division official, told journalists after the meeting that Bangladesh will buy the vaccines from China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm).

The Bangladeshi government has recently launched countrywide a mass vaccination drive following the surging COVID-19 positivity rate in parts of Bangladesh since June.

Bangladesh reported 10,420 new COVID-19 cases and 237 more deaths on Wednesday, making the case tally at 13,86,742 and death toll at 23,398, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2021 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.