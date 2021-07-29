LINE

Chinese ambassador Qin Gang arrives in U.S.

Qin Gang, the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the United States of America, arrived in the United States on Wednesday to assume office.

Upon arrival, Qin was greeted by Deputy Chief of Mission of the Chinese Embassy Li Kexin, Consul General in New York Huang Ping and other Chinese diplomats in the United States, according to the official website of the Chinese embassy.

Qin is the 11th Chinese ambassador to the United States. Prior to his ambassadorship, he was Chinese vice foreign minister. His predecessor, Ambassador Cui Tiankai, completed his tenure and returned to China on June 23. 

