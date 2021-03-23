LINE

Putin to receive COVID-19 vaccination on Tuesday

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that he planned to receive one of the country's three registered vaccines on Tuesday.

"Vaccination is a voluntary choice for everyone, a personal decision," he said at a meeting on Russia's vaccine production.

To date, 6.3 million people in Russia have received the first dose of a domestic vaccine and 4.3 million have received two jabs, Putin said, adding that the vaccine rollout is playing a significant role in curbing the pandemic.

Despite Western attempts to discredit Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, it has gained broad recognition internationally, he added.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov later said that Putin's inoculation will not be made a public event, and he did not disclose which of the vaccines, namely Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona or CoviVac, the president will receive.

