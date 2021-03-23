China unveils guideline for poverty alleviation outcomes

The Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council on Monday released a guideline on realizing the synergy of consolidating poverty alleviation outcomes and promoting rural vitalization.

These issues are significant in building the new development paradigm of "dual circulation" where domestic and overseas markets reinforce each other, with the domestic market as the mainstay, the guideline stated.

A transition period of five years has been set up since absolute poverty eradication, the document said. It noted that China would maintain the general stability of supportive measures within the transition period and avoid sharp turns in policy.

The growth pace of farmers' income in areas that have shaken off poverty will be higher than the national level by 2025. The living conditions of the rural low-income population will also be significantly enhanced by 2035, it said.

A sound, long-term mechanism of consolidating and expanding poverty alleviation outcomes will be set up, including consistent support policies and dynamic monitoring to prevent a return to poverty.

Vigorous measures to encouraging product or service purchases from poverty-stricken areas will continue, the guideline said.

Official data shows that the final 98.99 million impoverished rural residents living under the current poverty line have been lifted out of poverty over the past eight years. All 832 poor counties and 128,000 poor villages have been removed from the poverty list.