HKSAR's LegCo sets up subcommittee to handle issues on improvement of HKSAR's electoral system

The House Committee of the Legislative Council (LegCo) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Friday voted to establish a subcommittee to handle issues related to the improvement of the electoral system of the HKSAR.

Chan Hak-kan, a member of the LegCo, said that it will be of great benefit to the legislative work if the subcommittee starts the relevant work early.

The National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, on March 11 adopted, by an overwhelming majority vote, the decision on improving the electoral system of the HKSAR at the fourth session of the 13th NPC.

The decision sets out the basic principles and core elements for improving the electoral system of the HKSAR and authorizes the NPC Standing Committee to amend Annexes I and II to the HKSAR Basic Law in accordance with these basic principles.

Carrie Lam, chief executive of the HKSAR, on Wednesday suggested the LegCo to consider setting up a subcommittee under the House Committee to allow LegCo members to buy time to discuss the main contents of the NPC's decision and Annexes I and II of the HKSAR Basic Law later to be amended by the NPC Standing Committee.

Lam said that after the HKSAR government introduces the bill to the LegCo, the subcommittee can be transformed into a bill committee and immediately move forward to review the bill.