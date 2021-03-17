Hong Kong to revise electoral system by consolidation ordinance: chief executive

Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam said Tuesday that the HKSAR government will revise the local electoral system by consolidation ordinance and will fully cooperate with the Legislative Council (LegCo).

At a press briefing ahead of the Executive Council meeting, Lam said multiple local laws will be amended to improve the electoral system and there is a need to adopt the way of consolidation ordinance.

As three elections will be held in the next 12 months, Lam said the government has set up a special team to speed up related work and will fully cooperate with the LegCo to facilitate the deliberation of amended laws after the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee completes the amendment of Annex I and Annex II to the HKSAR Basic Law.

The size of the Election Committee will be expanded to 1,500 and the number of LegCo members will be increased to 90 according to the NPC's decision, which will improve the representation and the participation of Hong Kong people in the electoral system, reflect the actual situation in Hong Kong, and ensure that the committee can represent the holistic interests in Hong Kong, Lam said.