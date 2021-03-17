Spring plowing in Tibet braces for farm implement upgrade

(ECNS) -- The third day of the second month on the Tibetan calendar falls on March 16 this year.



Annual spring plowing began on this day in Tibet, according to local tradition and climate conditions.



Costumed villagers entered the fields holding Qiema boxes, which meant good harvests.



More than 40 tractors with hada (white ceremonial scarves) sowed highland barley seeds.



Mechanized farming has made work more efficient for villagers.



Activities, including throwing tsamba into the sky and exchanging a glass of highland barley wine, ritualized spring plowing.



People sang and danced in the fields, praying for good weather and good harvests this year.



Spring plowing ceremonies were held in fields of Lhasa, Xigaze and Shannan in Tibet on the same day.