Xi eyes closer partnership with Trinidad and Tobago

2021-03-17 00:55:51Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that China stands ready to work with Trinidad and Tobago to lift their comprehensive cooperative partnership to new levels.

In a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Keith Rowley of Trinidad and Tobago, Xi added that China is willing to make joint efforts with the Caribbean country to deepen their traditional friendship, consolidate cooperation in such traditional areas as energy, telecommunications and infrastructure, and actively explore collaboration in new energy, digital economy, interconnectivity and other new areas.

