China says U.S.-Japan cooperation should not harm third party's interests

Cooperation between the United States and Japan must not harm any third party's interests, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Tuesday at a daily press conference.

His remarks came after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visited Japan and held talks with Japanese officials. China was called a "threat," while parties involved expressed their commitment to "opposing coercion and destabilizing behavior."

"We believe that the U.S.-Japan cooperation should boost mutual trust and understanding as well as benefit regional peace and stability," Zhao said.