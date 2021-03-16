Xi urges joint efforts to advance China-Guyana ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that China and Guyana should take the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties next year as an opportunity to push for more cooperation results and lift bilateral relations to higher levels.

In a telephone conversation with Guyanese President Irfaan Ali, Xi suggested that the two countries earnestly respect and accomodate each other's core interests and major concerns, promote Belt and Road cooperation, and expand win-win collaboration in such areas as energy and infrastructure.

China and Guyana, though far apart, enjoy a deep and close friendship, Xi noted.

The two countries have achieved fruitful results in bilateral cooperation in various fields since they established diplomatic relations, Xi said, adding that two-way trade increased last year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, demonstrating huge potential.

Both countries are standing at an important stage of development and facing broad prospects and great opportunities, Xi added.

China stands ready to strengthen cooperation with Guyana in COVID-19 vaccines and continue to provide assistance and support within its capacity for Guyana's economic and social development, Xi said.

Xi stressed that both China and Guyana are developing countries and have similar positions on a series of international and regional issues.

The two sides should strengthen collaboration in issues related to the United Nations and climate change, so as to foster a more fair and equitable reform of international systems.

Xi said China expects a positive role of Guyana in promoting cooperation between China and Caribbean countries as a whole, as well as in developing the relationship between China and the Caribbean Community.