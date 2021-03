(ECNS) -- Begonias in Nanjing Mochou Lake Park are in full bloom, with 43 varieties of more than 10,000 trees showing the beautiful spring scenery.



The flowers, along with classical garden architecture in the park, present beauty of riverside landscape.



Located in Jianye District, Mochou Lake Park is a famous classical garden in the south of the Yangtze River with a history of about 1,500 years.