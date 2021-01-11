China condemns foreign statement supporting HK troublemakers

People wearing face masks walk on a street in south China's Hong Kong, Jan. 10, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

A Chinese central government spokesperson on Monday condemned a Hong Kong-related joint statement by U.S. Secretary of State, British Foreign Secretary and foreign ministers of countries including Australia and Canada, calling the statement a serious infringement on China's internal affairs and judicial sovereignty.

The statement blatantly slandered the law on safeguarding national security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and interfered in the Hong Kong police's law enforcement targeting suspected violations of the law by Benny Tai and others, said the spokesperson for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council.

The statement also exposed the attempts to support anti-China elements who seek to destabilize Hong Kong using elections to endanger China's national security, the spokesperson said.