Russian parliament leader says U.S. political system in 'deepest crisis'

It is already obvious that the U.S. political system is in the "deepest crisis," Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the Russian State Duma, or lower parliament house, said Thursday.

After the deadly chaos at the U.S. Capitol, it is "meaningless" to deem the U.S. political system as an example of democracy, Volodin said in a press release published by the State Duma.

"We are on the verge of reevaluating the standards that are being promoted by the United States of America, which is exporting its vision of democracy and party political systems around the world," he said.

According to him, a split is observed in all areas of U.S. political life -- in various social groups, parties, and in the country as a whole -- due to aggravated national and racial problems, the history of the civil war, an unfair social system, and an "ineffective" healthcare system.

"It would be right for the United States to address the shortcomings of its own political system. Many have seen it before, but now it has become obvious to everyone," Volodin said.