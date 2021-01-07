Miniature scenes refresh 80s childhood memories

(ECNS) -- Ning Jing, a handicraft fanatic in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, has created a "mini world" with timber, plasticines, cardboard, etc.



From buildings to in-house ornaments, Ning reproduces scenes of daily life from the 1980s to 1990s.



In the mini kitchen, she barbecued, stir fried, and even baked egg tarts...... She has made more than 100 delicious dishes.



"I create miniature scenes to rekindle my childhood memories. The same those born in the 1980s experienced. Although time goes by, some things remain stuck in our minds," said Ning.