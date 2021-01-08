Hong Kong suspends import of poultry products from areas in Britain, S. Korea, Denmark, Hungary

Hong Kong's food safety authority decided on Thursday to suspend the import of poultry meat and products from different areas in Britain, South Korea, Denmark and Hungary due to the bird flu outbreaks.

The Center for Food Safety (CFS) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government's Food and Environmental Hygiene Department said this was in view of notifications from the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs of South Korea, the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration and the Ministry of Agriculture of Hungary about outbreaks of highly pathogenic H5N8 avian influenza in East Devon District of Devon County in Britain, Sejong City in South Korea, Viborg Municipality in Denmark and Komarom-Esztergom County in Hungary respectively.

The CFS has instructed the trade to suspend the import of poultry meat and products, including poultry eggs, from these areas with immediate effect to protect public health in Hong Kong.