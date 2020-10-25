Chinese ambassador calls for efforts to uphold multilateralism at United Nations Day

In a video message to celebrate United Nations Day, the Chinese UN ambassador called for efforts to uphold multilateralism and to support the United Nations.

This United Nations Day comes at a time of great challenge. Major changes unseen in a century are taking place, compounded by a devastating global health crisis with severe economic and social impacts. Unilateralism, protectionism and bullying practices are on the rise, said Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations.

"We must ask ourselves, what kind of UN do we need? What should we do to take care of our common future? We have heard answers from world leaders during the UN75 high-level week," he said. "As (Chinese) President Xi Jinping pointed out: in the world, there is only one system, namely the UN-centered international system, and only one set of rules, the basic norms of international relations based on the UN Charter; to play its role in the post-COVID era, the UN must stand firm for justice, uphold the rule of law, promote cooperation and focus on real action."

Zhang emphasized that the COVID-19 pandemic has reminded the world in the most powerful way that only by upholding multilateralism, supporting the United Nations, and strengthening cooperation and solidarity can the world defeat the pandemic and build resilience against future challenges.

"China stands firm with multilateralism. China stands firm with the UN Charter and international law. China stands firm with the United Nations," he said. "Together, we can build a better and shared future for all."