Chinese peacekeepers awarded UN medal in South Sudan

2020-10-24 18:13:04CGTN

Chinese peacekeepers, serving the United Nations (UN) in South Sudan, have been honored UN medal for their contribution to the country's peace process.

The 268-strong sapper team of the tenth Chinese peacekeeping engineer contingent to South Sudan received their medals on Thursday at northwestern South Sudanese city of Wau.

The sapper team was dispatched to South Sudan last September and has handled over a hundred tasks including maintaining and upgrading supply routes, building football field, repairing school campus and providing engineering support in mission areas.

