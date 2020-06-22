Mainland slams Taiwan official's 'Taiwan independence' remarks

A Chinese mainland spokesperson Monday slammed Su Tseng-chang, chief of Taiwan's executive body, for his malicious verbal attacks on the mainland.

In response to a media question, Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said Su's remarks following the release of a U.S. report on Chinese military have once again laid bare his nature of seeking "Taiwan independence."

Zhu said the mainland will work with the greatest sincerity and exert utmost efforts to achieve peaceful reunification, but does not renounce the use of force and reserves the option of taking all necessary measures.

"This is to guard against external interference and a tiny number of separatists and their separatist activities for 'Taiwan independence.' It does in no way target our compatriots in Taiwan," said Zhu.

Noting that "Taiwan independence" is the common enemy of compatriots across the Taiwan Strait, Zhu said she believes Taiwan compatriots will never let "Taiwan independence" separatists succeed in their schemes.