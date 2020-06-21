LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Putin says he may run for presidency again if constitutional amendments adopted

1
2020-06-21 23:43:32Xinhua Editor : Wang Fan ECNS App Download

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he does not rule out the possibility of bidding for another presidential term if constitutional amendments are adopted.

"I have not decided anything for myself yet. I don't exclude the possibility of this. If the constitution allows the opportunity, we will see," Putin told a TV interview aired on Sunday.

"It is necessary to work, not to look for successors," he said.

Russia will hold a referendum on a set of constitutional amendments on July 1, which, if passed, will enable Putin to participate in the 2024 presidential race.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2020 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.