Trump returns to rally stage amid coronavirus concerns

U.S. President Donald Trump held his first post-lockdown election rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday, despite warnings from health experts against large-scale gatherings as some states are seeing a surge in coronavirus cases after reopening.

Trump said at the rally that he told officials in his administration to "slow the testing down," calling it a "double-edged sword" that led to more cases being discovered.

Attendees largely did not wear face masks at the rally although the administration's top public health officials continue to stress the importance of prevention measures. Meanwhile, six staffers working on the rally have tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Per safety protocols, campaign staff are tested for COVID-19 before events. Six members of the advance team tested positive out of hundreds of tests performed, and quarantine procedures were immediately implemented," Tim Murtaugh, communications director for Trump's 2020 campaign, said in a statement hours before the rally.