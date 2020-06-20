China's national legislature condemns European Parliament's interference in Hong Kong affairs

The Foreign Affairs Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, on Saturday voiced strong condemnation of and firm opposition to a so-called European Parliament resolution on NPC's Hong Kong national security legislation.

The European Parliament's move is a blatant interference in China's Hong Kong affairs, said You Wenze, spokesperson for the NPC committee.

You said it is part of China's internal affairs, in accordance with the Constitution and the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), to take necessary measures to establish and improve the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the HKSAR to safeguard national security.

The legislation for safeguarding national security in the HKSAR only targets acts that severely harm national security and will not restrict the legitimate human rights and freedoms enjoyed in the HKSAR, You said.

You added that China administers the HKSAR in accordance with the Constitution and the HKSAR Basic Law, not the Sino-British Joint Declaration.