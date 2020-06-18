LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

China tells G7 to stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs

1
2020-06-18 20:52:48CGTN Editor : Huang Mingrui ECNS App Download

China said on Thursday that the Group of Seven nations should stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs, responding to a joint statement issued by G7 foreign ministers calling for a halt to the national security legislation for Hong Kong.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters at a daily briefing that China expressed strong indignation and opposition to the G7 statement.

China has stressed on many occasions that the Hong Kong issue is purely China's internal affairs and does not allow any foreign interference, Zhao said.

The legislation will only plug the very apparent loopholes and legal vacuum in national security, he noted.

China is unswervingly determined to safeguard the prosperity and steadiness of Hong Kong and hopes foreign countries can objectively view the legislation and stop meddling in China's internal affairs, Zhao said.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2020 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.