China tells G7 to stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs

China said on Thursday that the Group of Seven nations should stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs, responding to a joint statement issued by G7 foreign ministers calling for a halt to the national security legislation for Hong Kong.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters at a daily briefing that China expressed strong indignation and opposition to the G7 statement.

China has stressed on many occasions that the Hong Kong issue is purely China's internal affairs and does not allow any foreign interference, Zhao said.

The legislation will only plug the very apparent loopholes and legal vacuum in national security, he noted.

China is unswervingly determined to safeguard the prosperity and steadiness of Hong Kong and hopes foreign countries can objectively view the legislation and stop meddling in China's internal affairs, Zhao said.