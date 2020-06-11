White House considering executive order on police reform: reports

The White House is working on an executive order on police reform, two weeks after the death of an unarmed black man during arrest in Minneapolis.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany suggested this was possible earlier on Wednesday.

"We do believe that we will have proactive policy prescriptions, whether that means legislation or an executive order," she said on Fox News.

As President Donald Trump weighs endorsing some type of police reform measures, CNN reports that his top aides are expected to present options to the President as early as Wednesday.

The U.S. has been hit by a wave of protests since the death of George Floyd last month, with some descending into chaos.

George Floyd died on 25 May after a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes as he and his colleagues arrested him.

An onlooker's cell phone recorded the incident showing the 46-year-old black man moaning, "Please, I can't breathe" and "Don't kill me" as the police officer pressed his knee onto Floyd's neck.

After several minutes of the police officer pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck, the victim went silent and was later pronounced dead.

The video quickly went viral on social media, sparking widespread protest from Tuesday afternoon, some of which have deteriorated into chaos.

In the two weeks since his death, the resultant protests have spilled beyond the U.S. as countries across the world show solidarity with the demonstrators seeking justice for Floyd’s family.

According to CNN, some aides have eyed Trump's Thursday visit to Dallas as a potential venue for him to unveil which police reform measures he supports, though it's not yet clear whether he'll have made a decision by then.