Taiwan business people urged to seize development opportunities on mainland

A Chinese mainland official on Wednesday called on Taiwan business people to seize opportunities on the mainland for better development.

Liu Jieyi, head of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in Beijing while attending a members' congress of the Association of Taiwan Investment Enterprises on the Mainland.

Noting the stable development and resilience of the mainland economy, Liu expected more opportunities to be brought to Taiwan business people and their enterprises on the mainland by various development plans and pro-business policies such as tax and fee cuts.

He called on Taiwan compatriots to firmly oppose "Taiwan independence" and make further contributions to the peaceful development of cross-Strait ties and the peaceful reunification of the motherland.