LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Taiwan business people urged to seize development opportunities on mainland

1
2020-06-11 10:00:49Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

A Chinese mainland official on Wednesday called on Taiwan business people to seize opportunities on the mainland for better development.

Liu Jieyi, head of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in Beijing while attending a members' congress of the Association of Taiwan Investment Enterprises on the Mainland.

Noting the stable development and resilience of the mainland economy, Liu expected more opportunities to be brought to Taiwan business people and their enterprises on the mainland by various development plans and pro-business policies such as tax and fee cuts.

He called on Taiwan compatriots to firmly oppose "Taiwan independence" and make further contributions to the peaceful development of cross-Strait ties and the peaceful reunification of the motherland.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2020 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.