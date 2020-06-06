Recall motion against Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu passed

Voters in Kaohsiung, a city in southern Taiwan, on Saturday voted in support of a recall motion against its mayor Han Kuo-yu.

Data from the city's election commission, quoted by local media, showed that more than 574,996 votes, the recall's vote threshold, were for the motion to remove Han from office.

Han has been accused of, among others, announcing to run for the island region's leader just four months after being elected Kaohsiung's mayor, and of being unable to solve the city's problems. Han lost the election in mid-January to Tsai Ing-wen.

"WeCare Kaohsiung" is among the groups leading the recall effort.

This is not the first time Han faces a recall. He was among four Kuomintang (KMT) representatives recalled in New Taipei City for supporting the construction of a fourth nuclear power plant on the island.