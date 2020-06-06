Michael Jordan, Jordan Brand pledge $100 million to racial equality and social justice

Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand announced on Friday that they have pledged 100 million US dollars in the fight for racial justice.

The donations will take place over the next 10 years and go to organizations "dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education", according to the announcement.

Jordan and Jordan Brand, which is a subsidiary of Nike, said in a statement: "Black lives matter. This isn't a controversial statement. Until the ingrained racism that allows our country's institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people."

George Floyd, a black man, died last month in Minneapolis after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes. Floyd's death has sparked protests in many cities across the United States.

"Systemic racism and the events that have unfolded across America over the past few weeks serve as an urgent reminder of the continued change needed in our society," Nike President and CEO John Donahoe said.

Jordan has earlier expressed his grief and outrage over the death of Floyd.

"I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry. I see and feel everyone's pain, outrage and frustration. I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough," Jordan said.