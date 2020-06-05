China voices support for WHO's core role in vaccine research

China welcomed the successful holding of the virtual global vaccine summit, reiterated its support for the core role of the World Health Organization (WHO) in coordinating vaccine research, and vowed to continue contributing to global cooperation on COVID-19 and relevant medical development, Geng Shuang, spokesperson for Chinese Foreign Ministry told reporters on Friday.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang Thursday attended a virtual global vaccine summit, held to raise funds for the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI). Leaders from more than 30 countries and heads of international organizations attended the summit.

The spokesperson said that China will continue to support the core role of the WHO when it comes to coordinating vaccine research and relevant proposals made by the WHO.

Noting vaccines are "a strong shield" to defend against the virus, Geng stressed China's consistent stance on supporting international cooperation and vaccine development while vowing the country will continue contributing to ensure vaccine accessibility and affordability in developing countries.

China will continue to maintain close contact with all parties, and step up international cooperation in vaccine research and development with joint efforts, added Geng.