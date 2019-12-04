LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

China's top legislature opposes U.S. House approval of Xinjiang-related bill

1
2019-12-04 11:23:31Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

The Foreign Affairs Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature, on Wednesday issued a statement, expressing strong indignation over and firm opposition to the passing of a bill on Xinjiang-related issues by the U.S. House of Representatives.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the so-called "Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act of 2019," or the UIGHUR Act of 2019, on Tuesday local time, maliciously attacking the human rights conditions in Xinjiang, slandering China's de-radicalization and anti-terrorism efforts, making groundless accusations against the Chinese government's Xinjiang policies and grossly interfering in China's internal affairs, according to the statement.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.