China's top legislature opposes U.S. House approval of Xinjiang-related bill

The Foreign Affairs Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature, on Wednesday issued a statement, expressing strong indignation over and firm opposition to the passing of a bill on Xinjiang-related issues by the U.S. House of Representatives.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the so-called "Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act of 2019," or the UIGHUR Act of 2019, on Tuesday local time, maliciously attacking the human rights conditions in Xinjiang, slandering China's de-radicalization and anti-terrorism efforts, making groundless accusations against the Chinese government's Xinjiang policies and grossly interfering in China's internal affairs, according to the statement.