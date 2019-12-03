LINE

Over 2 mln visit exhibition marking PRC founding anniversary

A major exhibition marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) has attracted over 2 million visitors since it was launched on Sept. 23, the organizer said Monday. 

An online version of the exhibition (guoqing70.cctv.com) has attracted 100 million views, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.

Held at the Beijing Exhibition Center, the exhibition chronicles the development of the PRC under the leadership of the Communist Party of China over the past 70 years.

The exhibition will conclude on Dec. 31.

 

