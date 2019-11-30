LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Chinese ambassador visits Huawei CFO, urges Canada to 'redress mistake'

1
2019-11-30 15:01:37CGTN Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

Chinese Ambassador to Canada Cong Peiwu Thursday visited Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Chinese tech giant Huawei, in Vancouver and urged Ottawa to correct its mistake and take measures to solve the issue as soon as possible, the embassy said on Friday.

The Chinese government is determined to protect the just and legitimate rights and interests of its citizens and enterprises, stressed the ambassador.

"The great motherland and nearly 1.4 billion Chinese people are your staunchest supporters," the embassy quoted Cong. "We expect you to go back to China safe and sound at an early date."

Meng was arrested on December 1, 2018 at Vancouver's airport at the request of the United States, which is seeking her extradition on fraud charges. Both Meng and Huawei have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.