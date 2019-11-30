Repatriation of Essex lorry victims completed

Bodies and remains of all 39 Vietnamese dead in the Essex lorry incident have been repatriated as of Saturday morning, Vietnam News Agency reported.

A total of 16 bodies and seven cremated remains arrived at the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi Saturday morning, and then were transported home by ambulances.

The victims are from northern Hai Phong city, northern Hai Duong province, and central provinces of Nghe An, Ha Tinh and Thua Thien Hue.

On Wednesday, bodies of another 16 people were repatriated to Vietnam. Upon arrival at the airport, they were handed over to representatives of localities to be transported home.

Earlier, Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son said that the government would advance funds to ensure the bodies and remains are brought home soon. The victims' families would then refund the government.

The fee to bring ashes to Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi city is 1,370 British pounds (1,771 U.S. dollars), while body repatriation in a zinc coffin costs up to 2,208 British pounds (2,854.5 U.S. dollars), according to the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

All 39 people found dead in a refrigerated lorry in the British county of Essex in October were confirmed to be Vietnamese nationals. They had permanent residence in northern Hai Phong City, northern Hai Duong province and central provinces of Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh and Thua Thien Hue, according to Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security.