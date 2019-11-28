China firmly opposes U.S. signing Hong Kong-related act into law

The Chinese government and the people firmly oppose the United States signing of the so-called Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019 into law, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry Thursday.

The move is a severe interference in Hong Kong affairs, which are China's internal affairs. It is also in serious violation of the international law and basic norms governing international relations. The Chinese government and the people firmly oppose such stark hegemonic acts, the statement said.

"We urge the United States not to continue going down the wrong path, or China will take countermeasures and the U.S. must bear all the consequences," the statement said.

The Chinese government is determined in opposing external forces interfering in Hong Kong affairs, implementing "one country, two systems" principle and safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests.

Since Hong Kong's return to the motherland, the practice of "one country, two systems" principle has been proven to be a universally recognized success. Hong Kong residents enjoy unprecedented democratic rights in accordance with law.

The United States, in disregard of facts and distorting right and wrong, openly supported violent criminals who rampantly smashed facilities, assaulted innocent civilians, trampled on the rule of law and jeopardized social order. The egregious and malicious nature of its intentions is fully revealed. Its very aim is to undermine Hong Kong's stability and prosperity, sabotage the practice of "one country, two systems," and disrupt the Chinese nation's endeavor to realize the great rejuvenation.

"We remind the U.S. that Hong Kong is part of China and Hong Kong affairs are China's internal affairs and no foreign government or force shall interfere," read the statement.

This Act will only further expose the malicious and hegemonic nature of the United States' intentions to the Chinese people, including Hong Kong compatriots. And the Chinese people will only stand in greater solidarity. The U.S. attempts are bound to fail, according to the statement.