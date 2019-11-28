HK gov't disappointed, denounces Trump's signing of HK bills

The government of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Thursday expressed its "strong opposition and disappointment" after U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law two congressional bills backing protesters in HKSAR.

In a media release issued Thursday morning, the HKSAR government said the two bills, which count as meddling in Hong Kong affairs, were "unnecessary and unwarranted" and would harm the U.S.-Hong Kong relations and common interests.

The U.S. president approved S. 1838, the "Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019," and S. 2710 on Wednesday.

The bills were passed by the U.S. House of Representatives last Wednesday and by the Senate a day before.

Since the bills' passage in U.S. Congress, China has responded with solemn representations against the United States. It summoned William Klein, the acting charge d'affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, and expressed "strong condemnation" for Washington's meddling in Beijing's internal affairs.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said those bills aim to mess up and even destroy Hong Kong and the U.S., by introducing such acts, has violated basic norms governing international relations.

China has previously warned strong countermeasures if the bills became laws.

