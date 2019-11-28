Cross-border parcels from China growing

LINE

Parcels from China accounted for 38 percent of cross-border parcels worldwide, the country's postal authorities said on Tuesday.

China's postal industry handled 350 billion yuan ($50 billion) worth of cross-border e-commerce transactions, said Ma Junsheng, head of the State Post Bureau.

"The postal network under the Universal Postal Union is the main channel for cross-border shipping of e-commerce items," said Liu Aili, chairman of China Post Group.

Post is becoming the go-to option for cross-border e-commerce logistics due to its wide coverage, low cost and expediency, according to the General Administration of Customs.

Data showed that post was responsible for 70 percent of cross-border shipping of parcels globally in 2018.

