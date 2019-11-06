HK gov't says zero tolerance for violence after Junius Ho attacked

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government stressed it's zero tolerance for violence after lawmaker Junius Ho Kwan-yiu was attacked by a knife-wielding man when canvassing votes in Tuen Mun, the New Territories.

Ho, who was wounded in the left side of his chest, was conscious when taken to Tuen Mun Hospital.

The assailant was caught at the scene and currently in police custody. Around 9 am, the man, dressed in blue and holding a bouquet, approached Ho as a supporter. He fished out the knife from a bag while pretending look for his cellphone after he had asked Ho to pose for a photo with him.

According to Ho's assistant, Ho was being treated at the Emergency Ward. Another two members of Ho's election team got injuries on their hands.

In a statement issued around 11 am, Ho described the attack on him as "a dark moment" in Hong Kong's District Council campaign efforts. He said a spate of unlawful activities were impeding the electioneering of pro-establishment candidates but pledged to continue to campaign fearlessly.

A spokesperson for the SAR government said police would look into the attack and would strictly enforce the law to maintain law and order. Pointing out how Hong Kong had always been pluralistic and inclusive, the spokesperson said in a statement that people should be rational, peaceful and respectful when expressing opinions.

Ho is running for district councilor of Lok Chui, Tuen Mun.

Lo Chun-yu and Chiang Ching-man are also contesting for the seat. The election will be held on Nov 24.

The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area Youth Association called the attack "an overt challenge to Hong Kong's rule of law and election system".

In a statement, the association said the attack was an outrageous crime that had not only endangered Ho and his election team, but also severely undermined the upcoming District Council election.

The association urged the SAR government and police to strictly enforce the law and keep candidates and their campaign teams safe so that a fair election could be held.

Stanley Ng Chau-pei, chairman of the city's largest labor union - the Hong Kong Federation of Trade Unions - also decried the attack on Ho.

Ng said "black terror" will not hold back candidates who truly love the city and want to contribute to its development. He urged the government to ensure a fair and safe election.