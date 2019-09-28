LINE

Xi to attend Martyrs' Day event, present flower baskets to deceased heros

Chinese President Xi Jinping, along with other leaders of the Communist Party of China and the state, will join representatives from all walks of life in presenting flower baskets to deceased national heros on the morning of Sept. 30, the Martyrs' Day, an official statement said Saturday.

The event, which comes as the People's Republic of China is celebrating the 70th anniversary of its founding, will be held at Tian'anmen Square and live broadcast by the China Media Group, according to the statement.

