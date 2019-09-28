China becomes leading engine of global development, anchor of stability for world peace: FM

Aerial photo taken on April 8, 2019 shows the Maputo Bay Bridge in Maputo, Mozambique. The bridge was built by the China Road and Bridge Corporation. (Xinhua/Zhang Yu)

For more than a decade, China has been a prime engine powering global economic growth. China is now pursuing a new round of opening up with higher standard, which will deliver new opportunities to the world, Wang Yi said.

China has become a leading engine of global development and an important anchor of stability for world peace, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday.

A train is on trial run on Vietnam's first urban railway, the Cat Linh-Ha Dong elevated rail line, in Hanoi, Vietnam, Dec. 30, 2018. The rail line was constructed by China Railway Sixth Group Co. Ltd. (Xinhua/Yang Kunpeng)

In his speech at the General Debate of the UN General Assembly, Wang said that China has integrated itself into the global community and made its contributions to the world in the past 70 years.

A cargo container of China Railway Express is loaded onto a truck at Eurokombi terminal in Hamburg, Germany, on May 29, 2018. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

China is the second largest funding contributor to both the United Nations and UN peacekeeping operations. China has also dispatched the largest number of peacekeeping personnel among the permanent members of the UN Security Council, he added.

