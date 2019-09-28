FM says China committed to non-confrontation, win-win cooperation with U.S.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) meets with former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger (R) in New York, the United States, on Sept. 27, 2019. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday said China is committed to non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation with the United States.

Meeting with former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, Wang said China-U.S. relations have once again reached a crossroads.

It is dangerous for some people in the United States to advocate seeing China as an opponent, or even play up the idea of decoupling from China, Wang said.

China hopes the United States will adhere to the concept that real harmony is anchored upon recognition of and respect for disparities, work with China to manage differences on the basis of mutual respect, deepen cooperation on the basis of mutual benefit, and jointly push forward sound and stable development of China-U.S. relations.