Politics

China, Malawi to deepen practical cooperation

1
2019-09-28

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Malawian Foreign Minister Francis Kasaila agreed Thursday to deepen practical cooperation so as to bring bilateral ties to a new level.

China-Malawi relations have enjoyed sound development marked by stable progress in exchanges and cooperation in various areas since the two countries established diplomatic ties 12 years ago, said Wang during their talks on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping invited Malawian President Peter Mutharika to attend the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). The two heads of state had a fruitful meeting, bringing China-Malawi relations to a new height, he said.

China stands ready to work with Malawi in a continued effort to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the FOCAC, and further promote practical cooperation between the two countries, Wang said.

China is willing to strengthen coordination with Malawi in international affairs and safeguard their common interests as well as the overall interests of China-Africa relations, he added.

Kasaila, for his part, said China is a true friend of Malawi and other African countries, and China's development brings benefits to Malawian people.

Malawi adheres to the one-China policy and is grateful for Chinese support and assistance to Malawi, Kasaila said.

Malawi looks forward to deepening ties with China and welcomes more Chinese enterprises to invest in the country, he said.

