Iran's Rouhani says no talks with U.S. unless sanctions lifted

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday ruled out negotiations with the United States unless the latter lifts sanctions on his country first.

"On behalf of my nation and state, I would like to announce that our response to any negotiation under sanctions is negative," Rouhani told the UN General Assembly General Debate.

The government and people of Iran have remained steadfast against the harsher sanctions in the past one and a half years, and will never negotiate with an enemy that seeks to make Iran surrender with the weapon of poverty, pressure, and sanctions, he said.

"It has now become clear for all that the United States turns (its) back on its commitments, and Europe is unable and incapable of fulfilling its commitments. We ... remain committed to our promises in the deal. However, our patience has a limit," said Rouhani, referring to an international agreement on his country's nuclear program.

Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States struck a deal with Iran in July 2015, which was immediately endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2231. However, the United States withdrew from it in May 2018 and re-imposed sanctions on Iran, prompting Tehran's reversal of its commitments.

When the United States does not respect the UN Security Council resolutions, and when Europe displays inability, the only way shall be to rely on Iran's national dignity, pride and strength, said Rouhani. "They call us to negotiations while they run away from treaties and deals."

"If you require a positive answer, ... the only way for talks to begin is to return to commitments and compliance," said the Iranian leader. "If you are sensitive to the name of JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the official name of the Iran nuclear deal) well, then you can return to its framework and abide by UN Security Council Resolution 2231. Stop the sanctions, so as to open the way for the start of negotiations."

"I would like to make it crystal clear: if you are satisfied with the minimums, we will also convince ourselves with the minimums -- either for you or for us, the JCPOA was a minimum for you and for us. However, if you wish more, if you require more, you should also give and pay more."