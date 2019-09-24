Wang Yi: More action needed to deal with humanitarian crises

Photo taken on Aug 2, 2019 shows the emergency food aid from China to Ethiopia in Addis Ababa, capital of Ethiopia, Aug 2, 2019. (Xinhua/Michael Tewelde)

More efforts are needed to help people in humanitarian crisis feel love and hope, said State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the activities commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Geneva Conventions held at UN headquarters in New York on Monday.

So far, 196 countries have signed the Geneva Conventions, a cornerstone of international humanitarian law. It means peace and safety is what the humanity pursues all along, so that the countries strive to stick to the humanitarian bottom line of respecting people's lives even in face of the most cruel conditions, said Wang.

Due to regional conflicts and wars, the world faces different humanitarian crisis including migrant and refugee crises.

As one of the first countries signing the Geneva Conventions and their Additional Protocols, China always take on international humanitarian responsibility to provide help for more than one hundred countries to overcome their humanitarian crisis, Wang said.

China agrees that neutrality, justice and independence are principles to abide by in humanitarian actions, said Wang, adding that countries should avoid politicizing humanitarian issues and taking military actions in humanitarian assistance.

The United Nations should do better in mobilizing and negotiating countries in international humanitarian assistance, said the foreign minister.

To ultimately solve the international humanitarian crisis needs countries to work together to prevent conflicts effectively and settle disputes peacefully, said Wang.