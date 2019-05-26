LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Close aide of India's ruling party BJP leader shot dead

1
2019-05-26 14:59:12Xinhua Editor : Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

A close aide of the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Smriti Irani, was shot dead by unknown gunmen in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh, police said Sunday.

The 50-year-old BJP worker and former village head, Surendra Singh was killed in Barauliya village of Amethi district, about 107 km southeast of Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh.

According to police Singh was fired upon when he was asleep in his house during the night.

"He was sleeping inside his premises when at around 3:00 a.m. (local time) today someone fired upon him. We've taken a few suspects into custody and the probe is on." Amethi Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said. "His body is in Lucknow and after the post-mortem, it would be handed over to his family."

Locals said initially he was removed to the nearest hospital but he was later referred to Lucknow where he succumbed to his wounds.

Police said the motive behind the killing was being ascertained.

"We have initiated investigation however it is too early to ascribe any motive to it," a police official told Xinhua.

Reports said Singh quitted the village head post (Gram Pradhan) to participate in the BJP election campaign this year. He had actively participated in Smriti Irani's election campaign.

"Singh was close to Smriti Irani and had earned a lot of praise from the BJP leader in her speeches at public meetings during her campaign," a local resident said.

Smriti Irani defeated Congress party President Rahul Gandhi by over 55,000 votes in Amethi constituency in the recently held country's general elections.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.