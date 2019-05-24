China hopes U.S. serious about 'returning to negotiating table'：spokesperson

China said on Thursday it hoped the United States was serious about "returning to the negotiating table," amid escalating China-U.S. trade tensions.

According to recent media reports, Chinese hi-tech firms including Huawei, DJ-Innovations and HIKvision are facing technology sales-blocking measures from the United States, which are widely considered as a tactic to ratchet up pressure on China. At the same time, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the United States was open to a new round of trade talks, expressing hope that the two sides could return to the negotiating table.

"As we have stated many times, the door is wide open on the Chinese side. For talks to be meaningful, however, there should be sincerity on either side," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu kang said at a press briefing, when asked about China's stance on the possibility of further trade talks.

"We hope the U.S. side is serious about 'returning to the negotiating table'," Lu said, adding a good agreement must be based on mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit.

U.S. arbitrary suppression with state power against Chinese science-and-technology firms out of political purposes has severely undermined scientific and technological development and cooperation worldwide, as well as impaired the interests of relevant countries' enterprises.

"The U.S. move will not be endorsed by the international community, and is obviously not conducive to facilitating the trade talks," Lu added.