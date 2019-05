Ten people have died in hospital after a factory wall accidentally collapsed in Shanghai Thursday, local authorities said Friday morning.

As of 1:45 a.m. Friday, 25 people who were trapped have been rescued, 10 of whom died after ineffective treatment, according to the municipal bureau of emergency management.

The wall fell at 11:20 a.m. Thursday on Zhaohua Road in Shanghai's Changning District,when the factory building was being demolished.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.