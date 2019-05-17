Negotiation makes no sense without sincerity, says spokesperson

There must be principles and credit in negotiations and consultations, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Thursday.

"For negotiations and consultations to make sense, there must be sincerity," spokesperson Lu Kang said at a routine press conference.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Wednesday that he expected to travel to China to continue talks in the near future after the two countries held constructive talks at the 11th round of high-level economic and trade consultations.

In response, Lu said China has always advocated resolving differences in international affairs by dialogue and consultation and believed it is the right way to solve problems by dialogue in trade issues with the United States.

He said China showed a constructive attitude in previous trade and economic consultations with the United States, even when the U.S. side betrayed the principles for negotiation and put the consultations in a difficult situation.

To make negotiations meaningful, Lu called on the United States to observe the principle of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefits, keep its promises and make its actions accord with words.