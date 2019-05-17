LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Negotiation makes no sense without sincerity, says spokesperson

1
2019-05-17 08:57:43Xinhua Editor : Gu Liping ECNS App Download

There must be principles and credit in negotiations and consultations, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Thursday.

"For negotiations and consultations to make sense, there must be sincerity," spokesperson Lu Kang said at a routine press conference.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Wednesday that he expected to travel to China to continue talks in the near future after the two countries held constructive talks at the 11th round of high-level economic and trade consultations.

In response, Lu said China has always advocated resolving differences in international affairs by dialogue and consultation and believed it is the right way to solve problems by dialogue in trade issues with the United States.

He said China showed a constructive attitude in previous trade and economic consultations with the United States, even when the U.S. side betrayed the principles for negotiation and put the consultations in a difficult situation.

To make negotiations meaningful, Lu called on the United States to observe the principle of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefits, keep its promises and make its actions accord with words.

 

 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.