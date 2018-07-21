LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Netanyahu says Israel to continue to strike Iranian military presence in Syria

1
2018-07-21 09:10:37Xinhua Editor : Sun Tian ECNS App Download

The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Friday told Russian President Vladimir Putin by telephone that Israel would continue to act against the establishment of an Iranian military presence in Syria.

Netanyahu said that the two leaders discussed regional developments and the situation in Syria.

During his visit to Moscow on July 11, Netanyahu told the Russian leader that the "cooperation between us is a central component in preventing a conflagration and deterioration of these and other situations."

Syrian state media accused Israel of carrying out a strike on a military position in Aleppo province in northern Syria on overnight July 15.

Israeli media quoted Syrian rebel forces saying that 22 people were killed in the strike, including nine Iranians.

The Israel Defense Forces did not comment on the report.

Netanyahu noted that Israel would not tolerate a military establishment of Iran and its proxies in any area of Syria for many times.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.