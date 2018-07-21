Netanyahu says Israel to continue to strike Iranian military presence in Syria

The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Friday told Russian President Vladimir Putin by telephone that Israel would continue to act against the establishment of an Iranian military presence in Syria.

Netanyahu said that the two leaders discussed regional developments and the situation in Syria.

During his visit to Moscow on July 11, Netanyahu told the Russian leader that the "cooperation between us is a central component in preventing a conflagration and deterioration of these and other situations."

Syrian state media accused Israel of carrying out a strike on a military position in Aleppo province in northern Syria on overnight July 15.

Israeli media quoted Syrian rebel forces saying that 22 people were killed in the strike, including nine Iranians.

The Israel Defense Forces did not comment on the report.

Netanyahu noted that Israel would not tolerate a military establishment of Iran and its proxies in any area of Syria for many times.