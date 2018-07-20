LINE

UAE holds grand welcome ceremony for President Xi's state visit

2018-07-20
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan, accompanied by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, head for a reviewing hall in Abu Dhabi, the UAE, July 19, 2018. Xi arrived here on Thursday for a state visit to the UAE. The UAE's vice president hosted a welcome ceremony for the Chinese president at the airport. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

Special: Xi Visits Five Arab and African Countries, Attends BRICS Summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is paying a state visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), attended a grand welcome ceremony held here by the country's leadership on Friday.

Xi was received at the Presidential Palace by Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. 

The Chinese president was greeted by horse guards and a UAE Air Force aerobatic display team. A 21-gun salute was also fired when Xi arrived at the palace.

The national anthems of both countries were played and Xi, accompanied by the Crown Prince, reviewed a guard of honor.

Xi kicked off his state visit to the UAE on Thursday, the first by a Chinese head of state in 29 years to the Arab state.

　　

