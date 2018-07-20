LINE

China, UAE agree to lift ties to comprehensive strategic partnership

2018-07-20 20:56:03Xinhua Editor : Feng Shuang ECNS App Download
Chinese President Xi Jinping, his wife Peng Liyuan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum are seen on a reviewing stand in Abu Dhabi, the UAE, July 19, 2018. Xi arrived here on Thursday for a state visit to the UAE. The UAE's vice president hosted a welcome ceremony for the Chinese president at the airport. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Special: Xi Visits Five Arab and African Countries, Attends BRICS Summit

China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday decided to upgrade their bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

The decision was made as visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks here with UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

　　

