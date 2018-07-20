Chinese tourists flood southern hemisphere to escape summer heat

(ECNS) - High summer temperatures have driven many Chinese tourists to cooler areas around the world, with routes to Australia, Africa and South America becoming increasingly popular.

Data from Lvmama.com, a leading self-service travel platform, said Chinese tourists visiting the southern hemisphere rose nearly 40 percent compared with the same period last year, with most originating from Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Suzhou.

The top 10 summer destinations are Mauritius, Australia, South Africa, Kenya, New Zealand, Fiji, Seychelles, Brazil, Argentina and Chile. Chinese tourists to Zimbabwe and Rwanda have also shown an upward trend as the two countries become new favorite destinations in Africa.

Among the outbound tourists, young and middle-aged tourists aged between 30 and 45 accounted for 60 percent of travelers, said the website.

Escaping the sizzling summer is one key reason for travel overseas, according to a report by China Tourism Academy and Big Data from the Ctrip Joint Laboratory of Tourism.

Many summer tourists also chose to visit Brazil and Argentina to experience the charm of local football culture and experience the mystery and passion of South America.